On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Being known as one of the sexiest couples in Hollywood doesn’t always guarantee both parties are at their happiest. In August 2015, after 11 years together, five years of marriage and welcoming two sons, Noah and Bodhi, Fox filed for divorce from Green. However, the 90210 alum wasn’t willing to go without a fight and he whisked the Transformers actress on a romantic vacation to Hawaii — the same place where they got married in 2010. Us exclusively revealed that the pair had reconciled and during that time, Fox got pregnant with their third child, Journey. In March 2018, the Jennifer’s Body star told Us that getting quality time together was essential to their relationship so “you remember why you like the person that you had kids with.”

Green confirmed in May 2020 that the couple called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her,” the California native said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The actor noted that he and Fox had been apart since the end of 2019, before addressing photos that surfaced of his estranged wife and Machine Gun Kelly a few days prior. “Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point,” he said of the singer, whom Fox met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March.