On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley

The Jersey Shore star and his girlfriend have had several ups and downs since they began dating in July 2017. Weeks after welcoming daughter Ariana in April 2018, they exchanged insults in since-deleted Instagram Story videos. In June, the pair got into a physical altercation while the MTV cast filmed season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Las Vegas. The following month, however, the pair appeared to be back together as they celebrated the Fourth of July with their family. Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s relationship ended once again in October 2019 after an altercation that resulted in the MTV personality being charged with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence. He accepted a plea deal in May 2020 and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.