Sophia Bush

Bush, who starred on Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2017, was married to Murray from April 2005 to December 2006. After relationships with James Lafferty, Austin Nichols, Dan Fredinburg and Soffer, she began dating Grant Hughes in 2020. The pair announced their engagement in August 2021. Bush and Hughes got married at Philbrook Art Museum in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, on June 11, 2022.