Chad Michael Murray

After his split from Bush in 2006, the House of Wax star began dating Kenzie Dalton, whom he met while she was working as an extra on One Tree Hill. They were engaged from 2006 to 2013, but then called it off.

The following year, Murray began dating his Chosen costar Sarah Roemer. In 2015, the couple announced they had secretly married and were expecting their first child. They welcomed their son later that year and a daughter in 2017.