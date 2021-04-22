‘One Tree Hill’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years

Jana Kramer

In 2004, Kramer married Michael Gambino after two weeks of dating. They divorced months later after the singer ended up in the hospital following severe domestic abuse. Gambino was convicted on attempted murder charges and sentenced to six years in prison. In 2010, he died by suicide.

Kramer married her Prom Night costar Johnathon Schaech in July 2010, but the pair split a month later, and the divorce was finalized in June 2011. She was later engaged to singer Brantley Gilbert for eight months in 2013, before ending the relationship.

In 2015, she married former NFL star Mike Caussin, and they welcomed their first daughter, Jolie, in 2016. That year, they separated and he went to rehab for sex addiction. In 2017, they renewed their vows. The following year, they welcomed a son, Jace. In April 2021, she filed for divorce.