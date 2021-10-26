Elena Davies

The Big Brother alum managed to bring in plenty of money after making a secret account. “If you’re a female and you go on reality TV, sell your feet pictures online,” Davies shared on the “Trading Secrets” podcast in July 2021. “I have moved over to OnlyFans. … I’ve had a secret OnlyFans for two months that’s paid me way more than anything that I made in the year 2020. I only post fans. It’s just me and fans.”

The Texas native detailed posting fully dressed photos of herself with electric fans and mixing that in with “sexy selfies.” By charging $17 a month, Davies seemingly makes around $61,000 a year.