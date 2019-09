On crushing on costars Keira Knightley and Kirsten Dunst

Bloom confessed that he had crushes on his Pirates of the Caribbean costar Knightley, 34, and Elizabethtown castmate Dunst, 37, though he was “way too shy” to tell the leading ladies. He also has a strict policy against dating his coworkers. “I never s–t where I eat,” he noted before adding: “I’m not saying I haven’t fallen in love.”