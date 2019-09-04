OMG Orlando Bloom Talks Katy Perry, Ex Miranda Kerr, Nude Photos and More in Extensive Howard Stern Interview By Erin Crabtree September 4, 2019 Schneider-Press/John Farr/SIPA/Shutterstock 9 10 / 9 On his naked paddleboarding photos Of the infamous nude vacation pics with Perry, Bloom joked that he was “in tune with nature.” Back to top More News This Top-Rated Overnight Repair Treatment Can Improve Our Skin While We Sleep Shoppers Are Calling This Anti-Aging Serum ‘Heaven in a Bottle’ (Now 25% Off!) Over 3,000 Reviewers Say This Is the Best Nail Product They’ve Ever Used More News