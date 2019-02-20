Oscars

Best Picture Oscar Winners From the Past 25 Years

By
Spotlight
 Kerry Hayes/Open Road Films
30

Oscar Best Pictures

The Academy Award for Best Picture is the most coveted statue in moviemaking. Here are the Best Motion Pictures from the past 25 years, from The Hurt Locker to Spotlight. Do you remember them all?

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more