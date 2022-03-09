September 2021

While Isaac made headlines (and broke hearts) by stroking and kissing Jessica Chastain‘s arm at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Scenes From a Marriage, Lind was spotted waiting to the side of the red carpet, laughing at her husband goofing off for the cameras. “We went to college together at Julliard,” Chastain explained during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert later that month. “We’re both married to other people, we’ve been friends for more than 20 years.”