Oscars

Riz Ahmed Makes Red Carpet Debut With Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza at 2021 Academy Awards

By
Riz Ahmed Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza Make Red Carpet Debut Oscars 2021
 Shutterstock
4
2 / 4
podcast

Strike a Pose

The author paired her gown with a red shoe.

Back to top