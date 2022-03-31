Bethenny Frankel

“You have a presenter that’s working for you at The Academy. … They are working for you. They touch somebody, they punch somebody, they slap somebody. You have the person removed,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said on a Tuesday, March 29, episode of her “Just B” podcast. “You give them their award separately. It’s not like, ‘Oh, hey, I know you just smacked somebody presenting, but now we’re going to give you an award.’”

Frankel continued: “It’s awkward at best. I did not see the whole show. But from what I understand, that’s what happened. I can’t overstate the fact that you just can’t touch another person. It’s a bad example for your kids. It’s a bad example for America.”