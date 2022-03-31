Daniel Radcliffe

Radcliffe declined to weigh in on the situation during his Thursday, March 31, appearance on Good Morning Britain. “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” the Harry Potter star explained.

He did, however, sympathize with everyone in the audience that night who witnessed the uncomfortable moment, adding, “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke. So you sort of have a mode of just being like, ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’”