Jada Pinkett Smith

Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith for nearly 25 years, finally broke her silence on the altercation in June 2022 on an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” the Scream 2 star said at the time. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.”

She also noted that she has Smith’s back in the aftermath of the scandal, adding, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.