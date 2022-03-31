Joseph Patel

The Summer of Soul producer — who took home the Best Documentary Feature trophy alongside Questlove — slammed both Smith and Rock for overshadowing the exciting moment in a series of since-deleted tweets on Thursday. When the film was announced as the winner, the comedian said the award would go to “Questlove and four white guys,” when in fact it went to the Roots frontman, Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein, only the latter two of whom are white.

“The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award,” Patel wrote via Twitter, adding that he was also the third South Asian artist to win that night. “That’s never happened before! And it’s meaningful! It’s history!” Though he acknowledged that Rock was in a stressful situation when he made the quip, Patel still shared his frustration with the entire incident, noting, “I’m angry. Angry at Will Smith. Angry at Chris Rock. Angry for me. Angry for Ahmir. Angry for my fellow filmmakers.”