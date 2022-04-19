Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Three weeks after the former NBA player wrote an op-ed about the altercation between Smith and Rock, Abdul-Jabbar shared his concern for Pinkett Smith and her feelings.

“I just felt that Will’s wife really should have been given some consideration as to, you know, how she felt about it and what she wanted to do about it,” he told Entertainment Tonight about the Matrix star’s reaction to Rock’s joke. “I mean [people] just ignored her altogether and I didn’t think that made much sense. You know, she’s the one that would’ve been offended if it was offensive. It wasn’t like somebody, like, riding her. … You never know what people are thinking. That’s how I see it.”