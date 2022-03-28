Liam Payne

“I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do,” the “Strip That Down” singer told Good Morning Britain while noting, “I also felt like there were three losers in one fight.” He added, “It’s a very sad thing but there was a powerful moment for me, to sit and watch one of the world’s best emoters speak from the heart and I would rather take away the beauty from the situation than take the pain … but I had to leave my chair I’ll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.”