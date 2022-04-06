Michael Bay

“I’ve worked with him, he is not that guy,” the Bad Boys director told Yahoo Entertainment of Smith, confessing that he thought the slap was a bit at first. “I’ve never seen him lose his cool like that. I thought it was set up ’cause I saw the smirk, and I’ve been on set when Will screws with people, when he’s joking with people.”

Bay said that Smith’s reaction was “wrong,” but also noted that there are bigger issues in the world that deserve attention. “But that’s all people are talking about,” he added. “And I don’t really care. Hollywood gets really self-absorbed. There are babies getting blown up in Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that.”