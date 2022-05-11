Steve Harvey

“I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of one to 10, I’m like a two. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on,” the Family Feud host said during a May 2022 speaking engagement at Georgia State University, according to Deadline. “You slap [Bishop] T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am.”

Harvey further called Smith’s actions a “punk move,” noting that he “lost a lot of respect for him” after the incident.