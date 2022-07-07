What Was His Career

Friend became the CEO of the real estate agency Bisnow in 2015, where he oversaw “its growth to include 650 annual digital and live events in 50 international territories, 11 million news readers and more than 250 employees across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland,” per the Bisnow webpage.

In addition to his career with Bisnow, Friend created Recess, a cycling and fitness company, with Prince after moving from New York City to North Carolina during the coronavirus pandemic.