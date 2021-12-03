2021

Ozzy stood by Sharon in March 2021 after she exited The Talk following her controversial defense of pal Piers Morgan. “I can’t f–king hear you!” he captioned an Instagram photo with his wife at the time. “#TeamSharon.”

The rock star elaborated on the scandal in May 2021. “Sharon has been going to the mill lately,” he said during an episode of “Ozzy Speaks” on SiriusXM. “She’s been through the mill of it and, you know, all I can tell you if my wife was slightly racist, I’ll tell you she’s possibly the most unracist person I’ve ever met. And I’m not just saying that.”

Ozzy revealed that Sharon was “devastated” by the allegations that she made racially insensitive remarks, but she had “weathered the storm” and was “marching on.” He added: “This was just another bump in the road. We’ll get through this.”