2022

The pair celebrated 40 years of marriage on July 4.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates,” Sharon wrote via Instagram. “Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x.”

Ozzy, for his part, shared throwback wedding snaps via Twitter, writing, “40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love.”