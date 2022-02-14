February 2022

“Do I look like someone who’s getting married on a beach? Does it look like I’m not going to wear shoes at my wedding?” DeSorbo exclusively told Us while attending the Sports Illustrated Proudly Presents The Party of her and Conover’s future wedding plans. “If we can see the ocean, I’ll compromise with that, but I’m not getting married on the beach.”

Conover, for his part, told Us that his girlfriend can have “whatever she wants” as long as the Bahamas is a possible venue spot, noting they’ve only been dating for seven months.

The Delaware native gushed about his girlfriend and their dynamic, saying, “We are each other’s biggest fan, so it really helped. I think I’m always rooting for her, she’s always rooting for me, which honestly goes really far in a relationship. Especially with our lives comes so many challenges.”

DeSorbo, for her part, recalled having a “crush” on her man for “three years” after seeing him on Southern Charm. Conover added that he “always had a crush” on his girlfriend. “I think so,” he concluded when Us asked whether DeSorbo is his person.