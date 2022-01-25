January 2022

DeSorbo and Conover’s love story will play out on the season 4 of Summer House, but their romance actually started a few months before filming in the summer of 2021. The New York native explained to Entertainment Tonight that she and Conover first kissed in April 2021 but were just “casually dating” in the months that followed — which viewers will see on the Bravo series.

DeSorbo was also keeping things casual with her Winter House flame, Andrea Denver, after the Vermont spinoff filmed in March 2021. She explained in January 2022 that she was single when the Summer House cameras started rolling in July 2021 — but she did find herself in a bit of a love triangle when Conover came to visit the Hamptons house and Denver was staying there too.

“Craig was not the reason I stopped hanging out with Andrea,” she told ET. “I was no one’s girlfriend, so I was very much in the mentality of, I don’t really owe any of these guys any explanation on my decisions because I’m not their girlfriend. So I definitely was playing the field all spring and certainly all summer.”