March 2022

“I was upset for a while, but you gotta suck it up. It just is what it is at the end of the day,” the Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? author exclusively told Us about how his relationship with DeSorbo played out on season 6 of Summer House. “The fact that they made our relationship anything [negative] — it was pretty disappointing. I [had] just gotten out of a long-time relationship. She was doing her own thing and we lived in different cities and for three months we just, you know, we did our own thing and honestly it worked.”

Conover continued: “I really wished, you know, some more of the positive would’ve been focused on [with Paige]. At the end of the day, you let it go and it is what it is. … They cut our date because it was so positive and so happy that it wouldn’t have made sense to show it. Those were the things that I was really upset about because Paige and I, we are a good example of a non-traditional relationship ending up in a really great place.”

The southern gentleman further explained that while the beginning of the romance was “shown in a pretty dark light on television” they are now in a good place. “My parents [approve]. I don’t think I would be allowed to be with anyone else if Paige and I didn’t make it. My mom has decided that Paige is her daughter-in-law. And I feel the same about her parents,” Conover told Us. “We’ve only been officially dating for a little over six months … and no one ever plans on breaking up or bad things happening, but in our perfect world, yes, we’ll get married and have a family.”