October 2021

While promoting season 1 of Winter House, DeSorbo gushed about Conover during an exclusive interview with Us.

“You’ll just have to see how it kind of plays out toward the end of our vacation. It sounds so cliché, but Craig just gets me,” she said. “There’s a lot of things I don’t have to explain to him because we look at things very similarly. It just fits, like, it just is very natural and it’s a lot of fun.”