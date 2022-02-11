3. She’s From New England

The model grew up on the East Coast, mainly Vermont. “I spent the most formative years of my life in Vermont, and all over the northernmost part of the east coast,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2021, explaining the inspiration behind her Daily Girl Summer line. “If you’ve been lucky enough to spend time in Vermont, you might have an idea of how special it is. But simply put, the mountains and people I met there have made me who I am.”

She frequently posts photos in Connecticut, which appears to be where her family currently resides. She also spends time in New York.