Is Vin Diesel Married? Everything to Know About GF Paloma Jimenez

Are Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez Married?

Though we don’t have confirmation of the two getting hitched, he told Parade in 2008 that he deliberately took his time finding the right one.

“While I was doing Pacifier,” which is a 2005 comedy about a Navy SEAL-turned-nanny, “it really started to bring out this desire to have a child,” he admitted. “It took a couple years after that to find the right person and to hopefully be mature enough to be a great father which is really all you want to do.”

At his xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiere in 2017, he told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s so stunningly beautiful, but the thing people don’t realize is she’s my rock, so she’s so stunningly beautiful on the inside.” He continued, “She’s just so wonderful in so many ways.”

While we aren’t sure how their love began, we’re certain he found the “right person” in Jiménez, as they’ve been inseparable since.