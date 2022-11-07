Is Vin Diesel Married? Everything to Know About GF Paloma Jimenez

When Did Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez Start Dating?

Although the longtime partners prefer to keep their personal lives private, we do know they have had three children together. They can often be seen at events or out in public together, though they seem selective with where they appear.

“I’m not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors,” the XXX star explained to Details regarding the desire to keep his life private. “I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence.”

Diesel and Jiménez’s romance began in 2007, and since then, bits and pieces of their relationship have surfaced, but never enough to warrant the spotlight of a magazine cover. It seems the two most likely met through mutual friends or events in Hollywood since their careers somewhat overlapped.

In 2001, Diesel was linked to his Furious co-star Rodriguez, though no one knows when they dated. A 2002 article in USA Today reported that Diesel “admits to dating [Rodriguez] at one time.” Things ended between the two, and six years later, we saw his relationship with Jiménez bloom.