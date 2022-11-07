Is Vin Diesel Married? Everything to Know About GF Paloma Jimenez

Who Are Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez’s Kids?

The man who played Xander Cage started a family with Jiménez, and gushed to ET in 2017, “She’s everything. She’s the perfect mother.”

As a supportive partner and mother, Jiménez understands the high demands of her partner’s career. She stepped back from her own career as an actress and model to focus on raising their three children: daughter Hania Riley, their son Vincent Sinclair, and their daughter Pauline Sinclair (named after the late Paul Walker).

Hania Riley Sinclair was born in the Spring of 2008 and, by the age of 14, already had a film credit under her belt. Speaking of belts, this first child is an orange belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She is impressive, like her father, to say the least!

Her sole film credit is courtesy of her father’s movie Fast & Furious Spy Racers, which the creators released in 2019. She remains off social media at her father’s behest and thus avoids the societal dramas that plague the children of celebrities. Diesel does occasionally post about his children himself, though.

Vincent Sinclair is the couple’s only son, born in the Spring of 2010, and is named after his grandfather Irving Vincent (Diesel’s adoptive father).

In 2017, Diesel took Vincent and Hania to the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This is certainly a perk to being a celebrity’s child that Diesel refuses to let his children miss out on.

Their third child, Pauline Sinclaire, was born in the Spring of 2015. This little angel is more well-known than her siblings simply because she is named after Paul Walker. Diesel’s co-star passed away in 2013 after a car wreck (which led to Vin’s goddaughter, Meadow, suing Porsche over the incident).