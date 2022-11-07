Is Vin Diesel Married? Everything to Know About GF Paloma Jimenez

Who Is Paloma Jiménez?

Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin was born in Acapulco, Mexico, on August 22, 1983. While most of her fame is closely related to her connection with Diesel, she is also a well-respected actress and model.

The 5’10 Latina actress and model was raised Roman Catholic. She left her lovely seaside town for a life in the U.S. with the hopes of expanding her career opportunities. She has been featured in magazines and ads for well-known brands like Coca-Cola, Pantene and Honda.

In the early 2000s, she was represented by Los Angeles model agency Two Management, and walked multiple runway shows at the time. Still, her career does not begin and end with modeling. She also appeared on an episode of the Mexican comedy TV show Otro Rollo con: Adal Ramones in 2004.