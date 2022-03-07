Broadway Baby

In March 2022, Anderson announced that she would be making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago for a limited run, beginning on April 12, 2022. “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled,” she said at the time, while sharing her excitement to take on the role. “Performing [Bob Fosse’s choreography], you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”