Pamela Anderson Through the Years

Hopeless Romantic

Anderson met Jon Peters at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1980s. The pair began dating and moved in together in Los Angeles but eventually split because of their 22-year age difference. They reunited in 2019 and wed in a secret ceremony in Malibu in January 2020. Anderson announced their separation 12 days later.

A source told Us at the time that the couple were never legally married. Anderson clarified their relationship in an interview with the New York Times in May 2020.

“I wasn’t married,” she said at the time. “No. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre.”

She told the New York Times in May 2020 that she “wasn’t married” to Peters. “No. I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it.”