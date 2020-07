Playboy Bombshell

The magazine invited Anderson to audition in 1989. “I thought they were going to take me to the mansion and throw me in a pit with mud and oil, and I was going to have to fight someone,” she told Elle in 2014.

Anderson went on to appear as the covergirl in October 1989 and was chosen as Playmate of the Month in the February 1990 issue. She holds the record for the most Playboy covers of any model.