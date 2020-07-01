Pamela Anderson Through the Years

Rockstar Love

The Blonde and Blonder star met Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee, in February 1995. The pair tied the knot 96 hours later on the beach in Mexico. Later that year, the couple’s sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen from their home and released. She sued the video distribution company and the duo agreed to a confidential settlement. The company then made the video available to subscribers on its websites again.

Anderson gave birth to their son Brandon in June 1996 and son Dylan in December 1997. Lee served six months in Los Angeles County Jail in 1998 after assaulting Anderson. The couple divorced later that year.

She revealed in 2002 that she had been diagnosed with hepatitis C, which she claimed she contracted when she shared a tattoo needle with Lee. The twosome reconciled in 2008 before they called it quits for good in 2010.