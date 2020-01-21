Tommy Lee

The Blonde and Blonder star infamously eloped with the Mötley Crüe drummer on a beach in Cancun, Mexico, in February 1995 after knowing him for only 96 hours. The couple welcomed their sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, in June 1996 and December 1997, respectively. They divorced in 1998.

During their union, Anderson and Lee weathered many scandals. The musician was arrested and sentenced to six months in jail for spousal battery after assaulting his wife in 1998; he pleaded no contest. Perhaps more notoriously, a sex tape that the pair made on their honeymoon was stolen from their home in 1995 and later shared online. (Anderson also had a sex tape with Poison singer Bret Michaels.)