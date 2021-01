Hayhurst is Anderson’s Fourth Husband

The actress was famously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. She married musician Kid Rock in 2006, but they split in 2007. That year, she and Rick Salomon tied the knot for the first time. They broke it off in 2008 and married again from 2014 to 2015. She and the Mötley Crüe musician, 58, share songs Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23. Anderson and Peters, meanwhile,​​​ held a wedding ceremony in January 2020, but were never legally bound.