November 2021

Four days after tying the knot, Reum confirmed that he had a 9-year-old daughter. “The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years,” the businessman’s spokesperson told Page Six after the outlet reported the girl’s mom is Secrets of Aspen alum Laura Bellizzi.

“Carter supports this child,” the statement continued. “While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so.”