Finding The Perfect Dress

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed in November 2021 that her daughter was deeply involved with wedding planning — and finding the perfect gown.

“She was fiddling around with all the flowers, she went to the tasting,” Kathy told Extra at the time. “I thought she would just be interested in the pretty dresses. She just flew back from New York on the red-eye. … She flew to New York for 10 hours, tried on her dress — I can’t say who — and was crying tears of joy, so happy with it.”