Amanda Kloots

“I watched this the other night, and I was shocked,” the dancer said on The Talk in February 2021. “I don’t think the interviews that you see on this [‘Framing Britney Spears’] documentary would even be allowed today. You wouldn’t be able to say what these people are asking her and telling her, and it is so sad. … I think that Diane Sawyer does owe her an apology [over their 2003 interview]. I think the whole world owes her an apology.”