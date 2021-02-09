News

Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus and More Celebs Support the #FreeBritney Movement

By
Bette Midler Celebs Support the FreeBritney Movement
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
30
6 / 30
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Bette Midler

“#FreeBritney,” the Tony winner tweeted in February 2021.

Back to top