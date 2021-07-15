Cher

“She Worked Hard,Was The Golden Goose,Made Lots Of [Money],Got Sick,Now She’s The CASH COW,” the legendary entertainer tweeted in August 2020. “Does anyone Who’s Making [Money] Off Her Being Sick,Want Her Well!? Someone Who Doesn’t Want Anything From Her Should Look Into Her Dr. … Everyone in Vegas heard Stories.”

Almost a year later, the “Believe” singer showed her support for Britney again.

“When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I’m Taking her to San Tropez & We’ll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content,” she tweeted in July 2021.