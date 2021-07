Dolly Parton

“I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she’s a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best,” the country legend said during a July 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own, so I understand where she’s coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should.”