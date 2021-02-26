John Mayer

The “Gravity” crooner opened up about how watching “Framing Britney Spears” struck a chord with him. “I almost cried five times during that,” he said while guest cohosting SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in February 2021. “There’s a debate as to whether the times in and of themselves kind of encased this behavior. Like, it’s hard to go back into the sap and cut into it because it is sort of suspended in amber, some of this stuff. But, to see the sadness in this human being. … I was on the edge of tears five times because if you understand what this business/industry/lifestyle does to a person, to go through this and come out the other side OK is to have infinite grace for those who struggle with it.”