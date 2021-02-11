Leah McSweeney

“I highly recommend watching the @nytimes doc Framing Britney Spears about her ongoing conservatorship battle on @hulu,” the Real Housewives of New York City star wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “Watching the clips of her being scrutinized by misogynistic interviewers (including females), chased by paps while holding her baby, being chewed up and spit out by the sick media. Anyone with a soul would’ve been crushed by this. It’s the soulless people who can handle this without being affected. @britneyspears ILYSM I hope you tell your story one day. #freebritney.”