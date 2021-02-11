Meghan McCain

“I am always rooting for her comeback,” the View cohost said during a segment about “Framing Britney Spears” in February 2021. “I’ve actually been following the #FreeBritney story for a while. … It’s really compelling. The story is about her conservatorship. And basically, to sum it down, we’re supposed to believe that this is a woman who is competent enough to be a judge on The X Factor, to perform in sold-out shows that I saw personally, [to] be an incredible performer, do endorsement deals, do all these things that a competent person can do, but she’s not allowed to have control over her own finances. She’s not allowed to go to Target and spend her own money.”