Miley Cyrus

“Britney, like anyone else, should have the freedom to live the life that’s most authentic to her,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said of her “SMS (Bangerz)” collaborator during an iHeartRadio Canada interview in August 2020.

Cyrus also spoke out after the premiere of “Framing Britney Spears,” saying, “We love Britney!” on stage during her pre-Super Bowl LV performance in February 2021.