*NSYNC

The ‘90s-era boy band’s official account tweeted, “Also… #FreeBritney” in July 2021 one day after former member Lance Bass revealed he was “definitely” an avid supporter of the movement though they haven’t been in touch lately.

“I haven’t spoken to her for years. We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while,” Bass claimed on “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast. “I don’t know exactly what she needs but I do know that she, to me — [from] what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people.”