Ryan Reynolds

While promoting his movie Free Guy in August 2021, Reynolds gave Spears a shout-out via his Instagram Story. The Deadpool star shared an edited poster for the movie that read, “Free Gal,” instead of the real title. In the image, Reynolds held a flag with Spears’ face on it in his right hand, instead of a coffee cup. The flag also had “#Britney” written across it in honor of the Princess of Pop.