Sunny Hostin

“We were all watching a woman, a young woman, a girl, in pain and doing nothing about it,” the lawyer said on The View in February 2021. “We are all complicit — and especially complicit, in my view, is the legal system because if you look at this conservatorship, which she has been under for 12 years, almost 13 years at this point, that legal device is supposed to be for someone who is incapable of handling their own life, their own finances. And as Meghan mentioned, this is a woman who seems to be able to perform, who seems to be able to raise her children, who seems to be able to function quite well, yet she can’t seem to be able to handle her own finances? That is not what that conservatorship is supposed to be about.”